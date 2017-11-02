Police implicate BNP men in attacks on Khaleda

The police have incriminated two former membes of parliament from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for the attacks on their party chairperson Khaleda Zia in Feni earlier this week.

The police recorded a case on Tuesday in connection with the attack on the convoy of former prime minister on her way to Cox’s Bazar.

The case statement shows the former BNP MPs were involved in the attack. The BNP blamed the ruling Awami League and its ‘terrorists’ for the attacks.

According to the police claim, the attacks on Khaleda was resulted from a rivalry between two former MPs – Joynal Abedin aka VP Joynal and Rehena Aktar Ranu.

Mentioning the rivalry between the former MPs, the police accused some 25-30 unnamed people in the case filed with Feni Model police station.

Feni’s district court police inspector AK Nazibul Islam, who was in charge of looking after security measures in Feni during Khaleda’s visit filed the case, is the plaintiff.

At least 20 vehicles of Khaleda’s motorcade – mostly of different media houses – were vandalised and several newsmen were among the injured in the attack.

The police in the meantime accused local leaders of BNP’s student and youth wings – Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal – in the second attack on Khaleda’s motorcade during her way back from Cox’s Bazar.

For hurling petrol bombs on two parked buses while Khaleda’s motorcade was passing Feni’s Mahipal on Tuesday, a case was filed with Feni sadar model police station on Wednesday. It accused activists of Chhatra Dal and Juba Dal.

A total of 65 activists including Feni district Chhatra Dal president Noyeem Ullah Chowdhury were accused in the case.

Feni sadar model police station officer-in-charge Md Rashed Khan Chowdhury said bus drivers of the two buses and their assistants who were arrested shortly after the incident were accused too.

Counter Media Briefings

District units of both opposition BNP and ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) organised press conferences to accuse each other in the attack.

At a press conference at a hotel in Feni district town, AL general secretary Nizam Uddin Hazari MP blamed BNP’s infighting for the attacks on Khaleda.

When his attention was drawn to the video footages aired in different television channels which depicted that AL activists brandishing sticks and arms were launching the attack, the ruling party MP claimed that they went there to resist the attackers.

Besides, at a press conference at the district unit BNP’s temporary office at Islampur road in Feni on Wednesday evening, local BNP leaders said the AL orchestrated the attack.

Both VP Joynal and Rehena Aktar Ranu were present at the press conference and they claimed that there was rivalry between them.

The BNP leaders said it is not possible to hide the identity of the attackers in this era of digital technology.

Those who were seen, in the video footages aired by different television channels, carrying out the attack are the activists of ruling AL and its front organisations – Chhatra League and Juba League.

They said the police accused the BNP men in the attacks only to save the ruling party men.

Source: Prothom Alo