Planned urbanisation hamstrung

Experts at an international conference held recently in Dhaka have identified the lack of professionals at the local government institutions as a fundamental barrier to planned urbanisation in the country. As of now, out of the country’s 328 municipalities, only 30 have a town planner each and there is not even a post for an architect. No wonder unplanned urbanisation has been taking its toll on our cities, especially Dhaka.

Studies done by experts have also found that only 20 percent of our qualified town planners are currently involved in town planning whereas each of the 172 first-category municipalities is supposed to have one town planner.

According to 1992 service rules, the local government ministry has the power to appoint town planners and architects to the municipalities. The ministry must use its decision-making power. At the same time, our municipalities and city corporations must be empowered with proper funds and administrative authority. Moreover, a national urban development council and a national commission should be formed and a national urbanisation policy be made for effective functioning of the local government institutions, as suggested by the experts.

Unless these basic demands made by the professionals are met, the government’s initiatives to develop the country and achieve the sustainable development goals with regard to urbanisation, are bound to fail. For planned urbanisation, we need comprehensive planning. And to do that, city planners, architects and the local government institutions must work in coordination. Already, our capital city Dhaka has been ranked as one of the least liveable cities in the world. It is high time that we took steps for planned urbanisation of our cities.

