NSU teacher Mubashar Hasan remains ‘missing’

Mubashar Hasan

Mubashar Hasan, North South University’s assistant professor of Social Science faculty, remains ‘missing’ since Tuesday evening.

His family filed a general diary with Khilgaon Police Station early Wednesday.

The victim’s family members said Mubashar left home at Khilgaon in the capital at 7:00am on Tuesday and he was in the university till 4:00pm. He was supposed to return home around 9:00pm after joining a meeting in the evening at Agargaon.

‘As he did not return at night and his mobile phone was switched-off after evening, we filed a GD around 1:00am,’ Mubashar’s uncle Manjur Hossain told New Age.

Source: New Age