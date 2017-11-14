NBR honours Hasina as regular income taxpayer

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina receives the income tax card as a regular taxpayer from Internal Resources Division senior secretary and National Board of Revenue chairman Md Nojibur Rahman at the outset of the weekly cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka on Monday. — Focusbangla photo

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina as a regular taxpayer Monday received the income tax card from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Senior secretary of the Internal Resources Division (IRD) and chairman of the NBR Md Nojibur Rahman handed over the Income Tax Card to Hasina at the outset of the weekly cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office .

Briefing reporters after the meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat, cabinet secretary Mohammad

Shafiul Alam said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has set up a replicable example by paying income tax regularly since 1982-83.

‘For this, the NBR honoured the Prime Minister with a recognition memento and the income tax card,’ the cabinet secretary said.

Source: New Age.