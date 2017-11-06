Manarat student killed ‘for stopping BPL gambling’

Ahmed was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after a group stabbed him near his home around 10am on Monday morning.

Doctors declared him dead after reaching the hospital, said police outpost SI Md Bachchu Miah.

Nasim’s brother, Iftekhar Ahmed Faizuddin, says his brother was killed because he tried to put a stop to gambling on BPL games in the area. He claims a local resident named Ramzan and his friends are responsible for the stabbing.

“Many boys in the area gamble on the BPL games,” he said. “Nasim and Ramzan argued and fought over the matter last night.”The matter was to be mediated by locals in the community on Monday afternoon, Iftekhar said.

“But this morning they attacked him with a knife and fled. Ramzan and Rashid are responsible.”

Nasim was not involved with the gambling, his brother said. “He was trying to stop such gambling in our community.”

SI Bachchu Miah had previously told bdnews24.com that Nasim had gone to breakfast when a group of his acquaintances stabbed him in the stomach in the middle of the road.

Source: bdnews24