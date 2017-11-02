Khaleda alleges govt plots to make her disqualified to contest polls

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Thursday told a Dhaka court that the ruling quarters have prepared a blue-print to remove her from political arena and make her disqualified to contest polls out of evil political agenda.

She made the remark while defending herself for the third day in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case at a makeshift court of Dhaka Special Judge 5 Akhtaruzzman at Bakhshibazar in Dhaka.

Khaleda said she does not consider herself above law and trial and does not expect any privilege or honour for her status and role.

She said she often thinks that the prime minister Sheikh Hasina as a magic wand and its touch had cancelled all the cases filed against her including graft, irregularities and extortion.

‘None other among us have such magic wand. So cases filed against us revived one after another and they got dynamism,’ she said.

She alleged that many cabinet members and ruling party leaders made me convicted in the cases which are tantamount to contempt of court.

‘Some ministers are openly announcing that I would be convicted and would kept at Kashimpur jail. Some ministers are openly threatening of removing me from political arena,’ she said.

The Dhaka Special Judge 5 Akhtaruzzman set November 9 for the next hearing and rejected a prayer of permanent bail for the former prime minister.

Source: New Age