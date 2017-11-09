Hathurusingha submits resignation letter

Bangladesh cricket team’s most successful coach yet,Chandika Hathurusingha has reportedly resigned.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sources said its President Nazmul Hasan has confirmed in a press conference on Thursday evening that the coach wants to resign.

However, the BCB did not officially confirm the coach’s resignation.

Papon said the board would talk to the coach later in the month to see what can be done.

BCB source, seeking anonymity, said that Hathurusingha has not responded to any communications made by the Board in the last few days.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Sri Lanka Cricket is pursuing Hathurusingha and are currently negotiating with him.

BCB president had commented in the press conference that media pressure may have had something to do with the decision.

Papon alleged that whether the team is winning or losing, Hathurusingha was being criticized.

“Maybe I would have done the same thing if I was in his place. I think all of you will be happy if he goes, but it would have been better if he stayed longer,” Papon said pointing to journalists.

Hathurusingha is currently on leave and has not yet replied to queries from the board regarding the resignation.

The coach had taken charge of the Bangladesh Cricket Team back in 2014 with a two year contract. Last year, the contract was expanded till 2019 World Cup.

The Sri Lankan mentor was the fourth highest paid coach in the cricketing world after BCB’s new contract. Lankan newspapers have reported that the Sri Lankan cricket board is ready to pay the same along with some other facilities.

Tigers under the guidance of Hathurusingha for more than three years have shown significant progress. They reached the 2015 World Cup quarter finals and played the semi-final in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Team Bangladesh also climbed up the ODI rankings by beating India, Pakistan and South Africa in home-series under Hathurusingha’s coaching.

The red and greens also won Test matches against England and Australia

