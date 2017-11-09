Graft case: SC rejects Khaleda’s leave to appeal



The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the leave to appeal filed by BNP chief Khaleda Zia seeking fresh recording of deposition of the witnesses of Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

A five-member Appellate Division bench led by acting Chief Justice Abdul Wahhab Miah passed the order.

Earlier on Monday, the SC set Thursday for delivering verdict.

The Appellate Division rejected the leave to appeal filed against HC order that disposed the petition filed by Khaleda Zia for fresh recording of deposition of witnesses, said Badrudduza Badal, counsel of Khaleda Zia.

On October 30, the SC cleared way for the continuation of Zia Orphanage Trust graft case by passing a ‘no order’ on a petition filed by Khaleda Zia.

Later, Khaleda filed leave to appeal.

On October 22, the HC disposed with observation the petition filed by Khaleda Zia seeking its directive for recording deposition of nine witnesses of state.

The HC also rejected an appeal filed for re-examining two witnesses of the case.

On October 24, Khaleda filed petition with the Supreme Court against the HC order.

After a hearing, Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain sent the petition to the full bench of the SC for hearing.

On July 3, 2008 ,the ACC filed the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case with Ramna Police Station accusing Khaleda Zia, her eldest son Tarique Rahman and four others for misappropriating over Tk 2.10 crore of orphanage fund.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq