Graft case: Khaleda’s appeal to change court rejected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition filed by Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia to change the court to hold hearing of Zia Orphanage Trust Graft case against her.

A five-member bench led by acting Chief Justice M Wahab Miah passed the order.

Earlier, on Sunday, after concluding hearing, the SC set today (Monday) for delivering verdict.

Khaleda Zia filed the petition on August 6.

Later, the High Court rejected the petition on August 20.

The Anti Corruption Commission filed the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case on July 3, 2008 with Ramna Police Station accusing Khaleda Zia, her eldest son Tarique Rahman, now living in the UK after securing bail, and four others for misappropriating over Tk 21. 0 million (2.10 crore) that came as grants from a foreign bank for orphans.

Source: New Age