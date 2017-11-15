Five students held in RU, JU for hiring proxies in admission tests

Rajshahi University (RU) authorities have detained a student during the viva-voce session of the law faculty after discovering that the higher score he got in the admission test was not a performance of his.

The student named Khalilur Rahman had come 16th, scoring 61 out of 100, in the admission test for 2017-18 academic sessions. He appeared for the viva-voce organised by the university’s law faculty on Tuesday.

But the interviewers became suspicious when they saw that Khalilur scored 7 out of 10 in the English part of the admission test while his academic transcript showed that he had a D grade in that subject in his Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examination.

His handwriting did not match the one on the answer sheet of the written test when Khalilur was asked to write down his name in a blank paper for crosschecking.

The student was later handed over to Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), but any decision regarding him was yet to be taken, RMP spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Ifte Khair Alam told the Dhaka Tribune.

Meanwhile, Jahangirnagar University authorities on Tuesday handed four more students to Ashulia police on charge of hiring proxies during the admission test.

A total of 16 students and two accomplices were caught and later handed over to police in the last three days over same charges.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.