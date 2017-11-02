Father, daughter found dead in Badda

A father and his daughter were found dead in a flat of Dhaka’s North Badda this morning.

The deceased were identified as Jamil Hossain, 38, a driver by profession, and Nusrat, 9. The mother, Arzina, has been taken in by police for questioning.

Badda Police Station Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman said police rushed to the house, located beside Moinar Bagh graveyard road, on information around 7:30am.

The bodies have been kept at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College.

The unnatural deaths come less than 24 hours after the wife of a businessman and her A-level student son were found dead in a flat in capital’s Kakrail area last night.