Dynamites blow away Titans

Dhaka Dynamites’ South African batsman Cameron Delport and West Indies batsman Evin Lewis share a light moment during their Bangladesh Premier League match against Khulna Titans in Sylhet on Sunday. — Sourav Losker

Defending champions Dhaka Dynamites bounced back from their defeat in the opening match to claim a 65-run win over Khulna Titans in their second match of the fifth Bangladesh Premier League at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

West Indies cricketer Evin Lewis struck 66 off 40 balls and South African Cameron Delport added 64 off 31 balls as Dynamites posted their highest ever total of 202-7 before restricting Khulna to 137 runs in 18.1 overs.

Chasing the highest total in three seasons, Khulna innings never got a start as they lost the wicket of Nazmul Hossain (5) and the Caribbean recruit Carlos Brathwaite (0) before the third over ended.

Khulna could not recover from the early damage and were restricted to 88-7 at one stage before West Indies cricketer Jofra Archer gave their innings some respectability with 36 off 24 balls.

Only three other Khulna cricketers Chadwick Walton (30), Rilee Rossouw (23) and Mosharraf Hossain (17) could reach double figure.

Pacer Abu Hider was the most successful bowler for Dhaka with 3-13 while Sakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine and BPL debutant local pacer Khaled Ahmed took two wickets each.

Sent into bat first by Khuna skipper Mahmudullah, Dhaka lost opener Kumar Sangakkara (20) in the fifth over but Lewis and Delport added 116 runs off just 54 deliveries in the second wicket to set up the foundation for a big innings.

The duo hit eight sixes between them before Shafiul Islam brought some respite for them removing Lewis.

Pacer Abu Jayed trapped Delport him in-front an over later to halt the scoring spree but two little cameos from Narine ( 16) and Mosaddek ( 11) ensured their total crossed past 200-run mark.

Jayed and Shafiul both picked up two wickets each for Khulna.

Source: New Age