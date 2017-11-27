Dhaka aim to put behind doldrums

The defending champions Dhaka Dynamites will be looking to bring their Bangladesh Premier League campaign back on track when they will take on hosts Chittagong Vikings in their first match of the Chittagong phase today.

Dhaka were the last team to reach Chittagong, which has already witnessed some high-scoring thrillers and the team with several stars at its disposal would be looking to add more glamour to the exciting phase.

After suffering a shocking defeat in the inaugural match against Sylhet Sixers they fought back strongly in the tournament and remained unbeaten in the next five matches before they lost back-to-back matches against Rangpur and Comilla.

Star-studded batting lineup of Dhaka failed to chase down Rangpur’s target of 143 runs in the previous match while they could score only 128 runs against Comilla and on both occasions- they were bowled out by the opposition teams.

Dhaka’s all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain acknowledged that their side has the ability to bounce back in the tournament and he was optimistic about their batsmen getting back into rhythm in Chittagong.

‘Our aim is to win the tournament just like we did it in the previous year. Although we have lost our last two matches but it doesn’t mean that we are out of the tournament,’ Mosaddek said on the sideline of a training session at the MA Aziz Stadium.

‘We are a very good side. We have the opportunity to play well in the next matches and we’ll surely make the comeback,’ said Mosaddek, who was particularly encouraged by the nature of the pitch in Chittagong, which appeared as batting friendly so far.

‘Everyone knows about our batting strength. So it will be a great help for us as the wicket is batting friendly,’ he said.

‘Teams are scoring 170-180 runs in every innings which is really good for us. The wicket in Chittagong is better than the wickets of Dhaka and Sylhet and I hope that our batsmen will perform well in here,’ Mosaddek added.

In their first match in Chittagong phase, Dhaka should expect no leniency from the home side, which is just one loss away from getting eliminated from the next phase with only five points from eight matches so far.

Meanwhile, table-toppers Khulna will be looking forward to keep their winning form against Rajshahi to go one step closer to qualify for the play-offs in the second match of the day.

Abu Jayed, who is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets in seven matches, revealed that they were focusing on staying at the top of the point-table to qualify as one of the top teams in the next round.

‘Tomorrow’s match is very important for us. If we in the match against Rajshahi then we will stay at the top of the point table. Our target is to qualify as the top two teams in the next round,’ said Khulna pacer Jayed.

‘If we can stay in top two positions we will get a chance to qualify for the final, that is why every match is important for us,’ he said.

Rajshahi, who won the last match, hoped they would continue the momentum to give them chance for qualifying.

‘In the last year we were in the similar situation but we came back strongly in the Chittagong phase,’ said batsman Mominul Haque. ‘I hope that we will repeat our performances here. As we still have two matches to be played here, I think we can make it to the Super Four round.’

