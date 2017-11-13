Demanding fair polls can’t be a personal attack on Hasina, says BNP leader Nazrul Islam

He was reacting to Awami League General Secretary ‎Obaidul Quader’s comments on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s speech at Suhrawardy Udyan on Sunday.

Quader said that Khaleda’s speech was nothing but a verbal attack on Awami League chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Khaleda categorically said that BNP would not take part any election with the Awami League in power and Sheikh Hasina as prime minister.

The BNP chief also demanded that the army should be deployed with magistracy power during the polls and opposed using electronic voting machines in the polls.

‎”There was no personal attack on Sheikh Hasina or her government in Khaleda Zia’s speech. She only said the people will not take part in general elections under party government. There was no personal grudge against Hasina,” Khan said at a programme at the National Press Club on Monday.

“Our party chief’s speech is in line with people’s demand. BNP does not do the politics o‎f vengeance or personal grudge,” he added.

Nazrul Islam Khan said, “If the Awami League believes in democracy then they should take the challenges the BNP chief threw at them.”

Khaleda told the rally: “I challenge you. Let’s organise rallies at two places — one of the BNP and the other of you — without barring the people. You could see where the people go.”

Nazrul Islam said, “The other challenge was the election. If the Awami League wins a fair election under a nonpartisan, neutral government, we will concede. But they know that they have no chance of winning.

“That’s why they want to hold the elections under a partisan government. And which party? Their one,” he said.

Jatiyatabadi Prajanma ’71 organised the discussion on BNP founder late president Ziaur Rahman’s role in the Nov 7 events on 1975, observed by the party as ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day’

Source: Bdnews24