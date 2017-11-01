Build youths with science-oriented education, training: President

President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to build the country’s youths through providing modern science-oriented education and time-befitting training aiming to make them skilled ones with patriotism, human values and morality.

The president came up with the call while addressing a function at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on the occasion of the National Youth Day 2017.

‘Our potential youth society must have human values, keeping themselves away from terrorism and extremism. They must uphold the spirit of the country’s independence and liberation war,’ he said.

Hamid asked the Department of Youth Development and the ministries concerned to take innovative steps to improve their skill and capacity, ensure transparency and accountability in public services, and increase ICT use for youth development.

Recalling the role of youths, he said the heroic and glorious stories of youths are found in the every stage of history. ‘The youth society has an important role in the country’s all struggles and movements, including the Language Movement and Liberation War. Most of the participants of the 1971 Liberation War were youths.’

Noting that youth is the best period of human life and youth society is the best part of human resources, the president said youths also are the spirit of a nation and the main architect of development.

He said the courage, vigour, innovative power and liberal mentality of youths are the running force of a nation and the whole world as well.

‘One third of the country’s population, about five crore, are youths. The role of youth generation is very important for the country’s overall economic development. We can make them (youth people) demographic dividend by proper utilisation of their development activities,’ Hamid said.

He said the government is committed to build Bangladesh a middle-income one by 2021 and there is no alternative to active participation of youths in building a digital Bangladesh.

‘I hope, youths will play a key role towards building Bangladesh as a rich country by 2041. The role of youths is also a must to achieve targets of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly poverty alleviation, education, health, gender disparity, environment conservation and livable urbanisation,’ the president said.

State minister for youth and sports Biren Sikder, deputy minister for youth and sports Arif Khan Joy and youth and sports secretary Md Ashadul Islam, among others, spoke at the function.

During the meeting, 27 youths received National Youth Award-2017.

