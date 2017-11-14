BPL 2017, Match 13, DDvKT: Dhaka collapse 48/5 in 10 overs

Dhaka are 48 for 5 in 10 overs. Jaharul Islam is batting at 10 runs with Kieron Pollard at 3.

Khulna bowling attack ripped through Dhaka’s top-order, as they all fell scoring single digit runs, only skipper Shakib Al Hasan reached 20 runs and was dismissed.

Earlier, Khulna sets 157 run target for Dhaka as the seventh day of the Bangladesh Premier League BPL season 5 is underway at Shere Bangla Mirpur Stadium, Dhaka.

Khulna lost two early wickets, Michael Klinger for 10 and Dhiman ghosh for 2 that curbed their early aggression and Nazmul Hossain Shanto fell for 24 as he tried to stabilize.

Carlos Brathwaite had a brilliant knock which could prove to be vital for Khulna’s chances as he scored 64 runs off of 29 balls smashing six 6’s and remained unbeaten.

Dhaka skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl against Khulna.

Both Dhaka and Khulna have two wins from three matches and are equal on points (4) for the second spot. Dhaka is leading due to their net run rate (NRR) of 2.684 as opposed to Khulna’s -0.478.

Dhaka have dropped Mohammad Shahid to include an extra batsman, Nadif Chowdhury.

Khulna have made two changes. Chadwick Walton and Mosharraf Hossain have been dropped to make room for Akila Dananjaya and wicketkeeper Dhiman Ghosh.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.