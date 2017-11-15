BNP will boycott, resist general elections under Sheikh Hasina, says Rizvi

The BNP, which boycotted the 10th Parliamentary Polls, now wants a ‘polls-time facilitating government’ for the next general elections.

While addressing a rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Sunday, BNP chief Khaleda Zia called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down before the next general elections.

“We will contest the polls only if they are held under a non-partisan government,” Rivi told while briefing the media at his Kurigram residence on Tuesday.

“Otherwise, BNP, along with the people, will resist the polls.”

The BNP leader claimed that ballot boxes would become full by 3 in the morning, in case the polls are held under Hasina. Contestants from the opposition will get no chance to submit nominations, he claimed.

Alluding to the annulment of the 16th constitutional amendment, Rizvi said: “The executive is now angry and that’s why it is trying to dominate the judiciary. They have wiped out all signs of democracy from the country.”

“First, they forced Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha to go on leave and then resign,” he went on saying.

Rizvi also termed the government as “fascist.”

Source: Bdnews24.