BNP seeks govt’s full cooperation for its Surawardy Udyan rally

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday expressed hope that the government would extend ‘all-out cooperation’ for holding its rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on November 12 to mark November 7 as ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day’.

As the ruling party always claimed that they believed in democracy, Fakhrul said at a news briefing at BNP central office after holding a joint preparatory meeting to make the rally a success.

Senior leaders of BNP, presidents and general secretaries of its front and associate organisations, the party’s presidents and general secretaries of adjacent districts, among others, attended the meeting presided over by Mirza Fakhrul.

The secretary general said BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia would address the rally.

Earlier, BNP had set November 8 for holding the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, later it shifted it to November 11 considering the eight day 63rd Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Dhaka city from November 1.

Finally, BNP revised the date of the rally for November 12.

BNP was denied permission for holding rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in observance of November 7 last year.

At the day’s briefing, Fakhrul hoped that the government would give permission at proper time for holding the rally on November 12 to exercise their democratic rights.

He said they have already said they want to hold the rally in peaceful, disciplined and fair manner.

BNP refrained from paying tribute to the memory of late president Ziaur Rahman, founder of the party, placing wreaths at his graveside at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka as part of its scheduled programme due to enforcement of section 144 in the area for the 63rd Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in the city.

On Tuesday Fakhrul alleged that the government did it deliberately on the pretext of the CPA conference, saying they could have kept the place of Zia’s grave out of the purview of the restriction.

