BNP announces Solidarity Day rally Nov 12



BNP has announced to hold its ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day’ rally on November 12, Sunday at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.

Party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir informed the rescheduling at a press conference held at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

Earlier on Monday, BNP deferred its Wednesday’s rally at Suhrawardy Udyan to Saturday due to the ongoing 63rd conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in Dhaka.

Senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said BNP had sought permission for staging the program on November 11 instead of November 8,.

“We’ve been informed that the conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is being held in parliament area. So, we’ve deferred our Suhrawardy Udyan rally to Nov 11 from Nov 8 for smooth holding of the conference,”he said at a press briefing at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

He said they submitted a fresh letter to the authorities concerned seeking permission for the program.

Party chairperson Khaleda Zia together with its leaders and activists will visit party founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave near parliament on Tuesday and place wreath over there.

Earlier on Friday, the party announced to hold the rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BNP chalked out a 10-day program to observe the ‘national revolution and solidarity day,’ marking what it said the civil-military ‘uprising on November 7, 1975’.

On Nov 7, 1975 an uprising after a coup catapulted Major Gen Ziaur Rahman to power. The day is commemorated by BNP as ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day’.

The occasion is not recognized by Awami League rather they refer to November 7 as ‘Freedom Fighters Massacre Day’.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSaD), currently an ally of the ruling Awami League, observes it as the ‘Day of Uprising of Soldiers and People’.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced 10 days of programs from Nov 5 to Nov 15 at the party’s joint meeting on Thursday. The schedule had not included a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq