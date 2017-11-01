Biman’s ‘militant’ pilot suspended, remanded

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended a co-pilot who has been remanded on charges of plotting sabotage with aircraft.

Meanwhile, First Officer Sabbir Emam and three others including his mother have been placed on remand on different terms, a day after their arrest.

Biman’s General Manager (public relations) Shakil Meraj told The Daily Star that Sabbir was suspended yesterday following arrest over “militancy links”.

Today, Rapid Action Battalion produced Sabbir and three others before court and sought them all in remand for further interrogation in the custody of the elite force.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ahsan Habib placed Sabbir on seven-day remand, and his mother Sultana Parvin on five-day remand. The two others were remanded for six days.

According to what the lawmen said after their arrest yesterday, Sabbir, 31, plotted to fly an aircraft into the houses of VIPs in Bangaldesh or hijack a passenger aircraft.