Bangladesh HC in Islamabad summoned

Pakistan government has denied all the responsibility for the contents of a video posted on the webpage maintained by the Pakistan high commission in Dhaka, reports news agency UNB.

The government of Pakistan also summoned the Bangladesh high commissioner in Islamabad in order to register protest on the use of what they have said “undiplomatic language in a Note Verbal on an incident of obscure origin.”

The government of Pakistan also conveyed to the Bangladesh high commissioner in Islamabad Tarik Ahsan that sharing of a video by a third party cannot be attributed to Pakistan high commission in Dhaka, said a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Pakistan has been pursuing a policy of maintaining friendly and cordial ties with Bangladesh, the release added.

Pakistan desires to move forward in accordance with the Tripartite Agreement of 1974 wherein the prime minister of Bangladesh desired that the people of Bangladesh should “forget the past and make a fresh start”.

On 31 October, Bangladesh government summoned high commissioner of Pakistan in Dhaka Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui and conveyed its strongest protest against the misleading video-footage over Bangladesh’s independence posted on the webpage maintained by the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.

In a diplomatic note, given by the Bangladeshi government to Siddiqui, it was stated that “the message conveyed in the video that it is not Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who declared Bangladesh’s independence which is a blatant lie and sheer fabrication of historical facts.”

“The video also mentions that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did not want Bangladesh’s independence, but autonomy,” the note added.

The government of Bangladesh also sought a formal note of apology for this ill-motivated and misleading video post and calls for an immediate withdrawal of the footage from the Facebook page reportedly maintained by the Pakistan high commission in Dhaka.

Source: Prothom Alo