Aung San Suu Kyi Makes First Visit to Rohingya Conflict Zone in Myanmar

She did, an infant in one hand, a toddler gripping the other. Miraculously, all of her children made it to Bangladesh. But her husband, who had been tilling the fields when the soldiers came, was missing. As she ran, she saw a child facedown in a rice paddy. The last Ms. Setara saw of her village was an orange glow burning from the area where her house had been.

Video

“If the color of the fire was in a dress it would be beautiful,” she said, looking down at her muddy clothes, “but it made me very fearful when I saw it.”

A Human Rights Watch investigation documented that parts of Taung Pyo were still burning in mid-September as Myanmar soldiers patrolled the village, despite the fact that Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi said that all “clearance operations” against militants had ceased on Sept. 5.

While Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as a political prisoner in 1991, controls the country’s civilian government, she has no authority over Myanmar’s military.

Refugees from Taung Pyo, known in the Rohingya dialect as Tumbru, said that there were almost no Rohingya left in the community — they had either bolted to Bangladesh, been killed by gunfire or been arrested. Another villager, Mohamed Aktar, said he counted at least three bodies as he fled the area in late August.

“Maybe more,” he said. “I ran so fast I could not count well.”

Bangladesh has accused Myanmar’s military of laying land mines in the area. One woman who tried to cross back to Taung Pyo, in order to investigate the damage to her home, stepped on a mine and lost most of her leg. She was treated in a hospital in Bangladesh.

The Myanmar military said that any land mines found in the area were the work of Rohingya insurgents. The state news media, meanwhile, have focused on the plight of ethnic Rakhine who had fled their homes and took refuge in a police post near Taung Pyo.

Photo

The vast majority of residents in northern Maungdaw township, which includes Taung Pyo, are Rohingya Muslims. But the civil servants there — teachers, nurses, administrators — tend to be ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

Stories in the local news media focused on how rice, beans and cooking oil had been delivered to Rakhine Buddhists sheltering in Taung Pyo. The stranded community was eventually airlifted to safety.

By contrast, for weeks, international aid groups were unable to deliver aid to Rohingya isolated in Maungdaw, Buthidaung and Rathedaung townships, the three worst-affected areas. Some Rohingya said by cellphone earlier this week that they still had not gotten adequate food supplies.