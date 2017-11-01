Attack on Khaleda tantamount to attack on democracy: Fakhrul

As per the programmes, the party leaders and activists will stage demonstrations in all districts on Thursday. All the thana units of the BNP in the capital city will also observe the similar programmes on Saturday.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir declared the programmes at a press conference at BNP’s Naya Paltan central office.

“We’ve already protested at and condemned the attacks on our chairperson’s convoy. We don’t want to announce any aggressive programme right now over it as we hope good sense will prevail upon the government to come to the path of understanding,” he said.

The BNP leader said they think an attack on Khaleda is tantamount to an attack on democracy. “This attack is also against humanity.”

Fakhrul called upon the government to come to the path of negotiation shunning the path of violence. “Take step for a dialogue to work out an acceptable way for holding the next polls in a credible and neutral manner.”

At least 30 vehicles, including microbuses of different media outlets, were damaged and some journalists injured as some miscreants attacked Khaleda’s motorcade at Mohammad Ali Bazar near Feni district town on its way to Cox’s Bazar on Saturday.

Besides, unidentified miscreants torched two buses on Dhaka-Chittagong highway while the convoy of the BNP chairperson was passing through Feni’s Mahipal on Tuesday concluding her four-day tour of Cox’s Bazar to visit Rohingyas.

Source: Prothom Alo