At least 20 dead in Texas church shooting

At least 20 people were dead after a shooting at a Texas church on Sunday, US media reported.

ABC News cited a law enforcement official as saying at least 20 people were killed and 30 others wounded in the shooting.

Other media outlets were citing unnamed officials who gave death tolls as high as 27.

The shooting took place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a small community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio, reports said.

The shooter was reportedly killed.

