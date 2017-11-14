14-party to meet over Inu’s remarks

Awami League general secretary and road transport minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the ruling 14-party alliance was set to convene a meeting over coalition partner Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal’s president and information minister Hasanul Haq Inu’s remarks on Awami League’s election strength.

‘Yesterday Inu exploded a (oral) bomb . . . a clarification of his remarks will be sought calling a meeting of the 14-party coalition,’ Quader said responding to a question at a function at the TSC on the Dhaka University campus.

Quader said 14-Party alliance’s central spokesman and Health Minister Mohammed Nasim was requested to call a meeting of the coalition over the JSD chief’s comments.

He, however, said Inu might have made the remarks out of some ‘anger’ or ‘self- complacence’ about the strength of his own party but suggested him to review the assessment.

Inu on Friday told a function that Awami League could never come to power without supports of JSD, Jatiya Party and Workers Party in general elections.

‘It’s not clear what anger or indignation actually prompted him (Inu) to make such comments . . . but Awami League is a big party and so it should not quickly react on such an issue,’ Quader said.

He added: ‘But they should also know what could be their fate if they take part in elections discarding Awami League.’

Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of ruling Awami league, organised the function marking UNESCO recognition of Historic March 7 Speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as part of world’s documentary heritage.

Chhatra League distributed Bangabandhu’s Unfinished Memoir and Karagarer Rojnamcha (Diary in Jail) among students on the occasion.

Presided over by Bangladesh Chhatra League president Saifur Rahman Sohag and conducted by its general secretary SM Jakir Hossain, the programme was also addressed by Abid Al Hasan and Motahar Hossain Prince, president and general secretary respectively of Dhaka University unit of Chhatra League.

Speaking about BNP’s rally on November 12 on Suhrawardy Udyan, the AL general secretary said government would not sit idle if people’s life and property comes under threat.

‘Law enforcing agencies will act accordingly in such situation,’ he said, adding, ‘Now BNP’s opponent is BNP itself. They cannot complete any programme peacefully. They fight among themselves and blame government for this.’

Obaidul Quader said the government has assisted the BNP by letting it to hold rally on November 12.

