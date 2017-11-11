NBR organising fairs at tax zones from Sunday

Other tax-related services will also be available in the tax fairs in 56 district headquarters, 34 Upazilas, and moving fairs in 71 Upazilas.

But, Income Tax ID Cards, one of the attractions in the recently held main weeklong tax fair at the NBR Building in Dhaka, will not be available in the fairs at the tax zones outside the capital.

At the tax zone fairs in Dhaka, the citizens will be able to collect the cards from Nov 20 to Nov 28 by submitting the return.

In the main fair from Nov 1 to 7, the NBR collected Tk 22.17 billion in taxes. The weeklong fair ended with a record turnout of 1.1 million visitors, of which around 300,000 taxpayers submitted their returns.

Source: Bdnews24