নিষ্ঠুর স্বৈরাচারের কবলে দেশ
এদেশে রাজনৈতিক সংস্কৃতিতে কঠোর আন্দোলন মানেই জ্বালাও পোড়াও এর আন্দোলন । এব্যাপারে বর্তমান শাসক দলটির কোনও জুড়ি ছিল না । আন্দোলন কত প্রকার ও কি কি – তারাই এটা এদেশের মানুষকে শিখিয়েছে ।
অথচ বিরোধী দলের সকল আন্দোলন বন্ধ করতে এরাই একটি ভয়ংকর পদ্ধতি উদ্ভাবন করেছে ।
একদিকে নিজস্ব ক্যাডার ও বিভিন্ন বাহিনী দিয়ে যাত্রীবাহী বাসে পেট্রোল বোমা নিক্ষেপ করা হতো । অন্যদিকে বার্ন ইউনিটে গিয়ে নিজস্ব স্টাইলে কান্না কাটি করতেন মাদার অব হিউম্যানিটি খেতাব প্রত্যাশী আমাদের প্রধানমন্ত্রী ।
আগুনে জলসে যাওয়া অসহায় মানুষগুলিকে দেখে ঠিক থাকা কঠিন হতো । এই নিষ্ঠুর নাটক দেখে স্বয়ং শয়তানও হয়তোবা স্যালুট করত ।
সরকারের এই ধরনের কিছু কারসাজি অডিও ভিডিও প্রমাণ সহ এখন প্রকাশ করে দিয়েছেন নিজ দলীয় নেতা ও প্রাক্তন এমপি জয়নাল হাজারি । সরকারের পাপ এত বেশি হয়ে পড়েছে যে নিজের অঙ্গ প্রত্যঙ্গই এখন কুকর্মের সাক্ষ্য দিচ্ছে । একেই বলে ধর্মের কল বাতাসে নড়ে ।
At the grip of a cruel dictator
A certain degree of violence in the streets was normal phenomena in our political culture . The present ruling party was the champion of this culture when they were in opposition .
The present government invented a cruel formula to control and crash movement by the opposition.
The party thug and government agency used to throw petrol bombs at public buses and put the blame on the opposition.
The Prime Minister would then visit burn units intending to gain sympathy for herself by shedding crocodile tears. It was very difficult to tolerate such a horrific sight. The devil would perhaps salute, be watching the cruel drama.
Now their own party leader has leaked the video of their misdeeds. The gentleman is Mr. Joynal Hazari, an ex-MP from ruling party. Please watch the following video to find the government’s formulae to destroy the opposition for a single party rule.
