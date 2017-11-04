নিষ্ঠুর স্বৈরাচারের কবলে দেশ 

The Country’s cruel dictator says===================In this country, the movement of the severe movement is not a pair, the current ruling party, which is not a pair of the current ruling party, how many of the protests have taught the people of the country.While the opposition has started to stop all the protests, they have been making a dangerous system.In one side, the petrol bombs were used to be bombed in the passenger bus with their own and different forces in the country, hoping to cry the mother of the mother of our own style.It was difficult to see the poor people in the fire. The cruel drama of this cruel drama would be the devil.The Government of the government has now published some of these kinds of audio videos with evidence and former MP. The government has become so much that the government has become so much of the ku. RhinoAt the grip of a cruel dictator===============================A certain degree of violence in the streets was normal phenomena in our political culture . The present ruling party was the champion of this culture when they were in opposition .The present government invented a cruel formula to control and crash movement by the opposition.The party thug and government agency used to throw petrol bombs at public buses and put the blame on the opposition.The Prime Minister would then visit burn units intending to gain sympathy for herself by shedding crocodile tears. It was very difficult to tolerate such a horrific sight. The devil would perhaps salute, be watching the cruel drama.

Now their own party leader has leaked the video of their misdeeds. The gentleman is Mr. Joynal Hazari, an ex-MP from ruling party. Please watch the following video to find the government’s formulae to destroy the opposition for a single party rule.