Unesco recognises Bangabandhu’s 7th March speech

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation has recognised the historic 7th March Speech of the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as part of world’s documentary heritage.

The historic 7th March speech of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been included in the memory of the World International Register, a list of world’s important documentary heritage maintained by UNESCO, according to a press release of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The director general of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, announced the decision on Monday, at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, said the release.

‘The world will now get to know more about our father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and our glorious Liberation War’, said foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali.

The 7th March speech of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman provided inspiration to the Bengali people in their quest for freedom and emancipation.

The speech also energised the entire nation and prepared the people for the forthcoming liberation struggle.

It also served as the ultimate source of inspiration for the countless freedom fighters who joined the Mukti Bahini.

Sheikh Mujib’s speech is played throughout the country during the various national occasions and continues to reverberate in hearts and minds of the Bengali people.

This speech continues to enthrall our people and will continue to inspire succeeding generations.

The International Advisory Committee is responsible for recommending whether or not a document qualifies for inclusion on the Memory of the World International Register.

The International Advisory Committee during its meeting from October 24 to 27 in 2017 recommended the 7th March speech for inscription on the Memory of the World International Register.

The Memory of the World Register now includes a total of 427 documents and collection from all continents.

Source: New Age