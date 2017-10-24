PM reiterates BD’s call for permanent Rohingya crisis solution

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday reiterated Bangladesh’s call to the United Nations (UN) and the international community to take immediate necessary steps to find out a permanent solution of the Rohingya crisis.

“Bangladesh calls upon the United Nations and the international community to take immediate and effective measures for a permanent solution to this protracted Rohingya crisis based on our five-point proposal made at the 72nd UN General Assembly,” she said in a message on the occasion of the United Nations Day Tuesday.

This year while UN Day is being observed worldwide; hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas are entering Bangladesh to flee ethnic cleansing in Myanmar, she said.

“Already a million of Rohingyas, mostly children, women and elderly, have taken shelter in Bangladesh. These people must be able to return to their homeland in safety, security and dignity,” she added.

She also reaffirmed BD’s strong commitment to the principles and objectives of United Nations.

PM Hsina said Bangladesh’s engagement with the UN is guided by the vision of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Bangladesh has been participating in UN peacekeeping operations, including the most perilous ones, across the globe for the last three decades,” she said.

Today Bangladesh is one of the largest troop contributing countries and pioneer in women peacekeeping operations, she added.

The PM made her promise about BD’s further active contribution to international peace by advocating for universal and complete disarmament.

Sheikh Hasina said over the last 72 years, the UN has made remarkable efforts in the area of peace, security, human rights and development.

Bangladesh hopes UN to meaningfully address the challenges that the world face today and build a peaceful, sustainable and just world, she said.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq