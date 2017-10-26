PM lays foundation of first-ever flat construction project for slum-dwellers

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina. — UNB file photo

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the first-ever rental-based flat construction project for slum-dwellers in the city’s Mirpur area.

She laid the foundation stone of the project through videoconferencing from Ganabhaban in Dhaka this morning.

Through the same function, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of the first-ever residential flat construction project on the abandoned houses at Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur in the capital.

With a view to developing a planned housing for all, the government is constructing 10,000 flats for slum-dwellers at Mirpur Section-11 as well as 202 residential flats for the government officials and common people at Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur.

The National Housing Authority through its own fund will construct 10,000 flats for the slum-dwellers on 10 acres of land at Mirpur-11 in line with a concept initiated by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founding president, and the National Housing Policy-2016.

In the first phase of the scheme, 533 flats in five 14-storey buildings on two acres of land would be constructed, while 9,467 flats in eighty 14-storey apartments on eight acres of land would be built in the second phase.

The first phase of the project will be implemented at a cost of about Tk 111 crore.

Meanwhile, the NHA will construct 253 flats on 2.07 acres of land at Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur at a cost of Tk 373 crore. Of the flats, 202 would be sold among government officials and common people, while remaining 51 flats would be handed over to the NHA.

Housing and public works minister Mosharraf Hossain delivered the welcome address, while PM’s principal secretary Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury moderated the function.

Housing and public works secretary Shahidullah Khandakar gave an overview of the two projects through a power point presentation.

Chief coordinator of the Sustainable Development Goals at the Prime Minister’s Office Abul Kalam Azad, senior PMO secretary Suraiya Begum and PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim were present, among others.

Source: New Age