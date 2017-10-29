Onion prices increasing in leaps and bounds

Prices of onion in the markets of capital Dhaka is not showing any signs of stopping since it started to go up last week.

Local traders are putting the blame on onion-price hike in India, Bangladesh’s main source of onion import.

On Sunday, local varieties of onions were seen to be sold at as much as Tk 90 per kilogram while the imported ones were sold for up to Tk 70 per kilogram.

Consumers shopping in various kitchen markets expressed their annoyance and trouble with the increasing price of onions.

According to the data of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, the prices of onions ranged between Tk 48 to Tk 60 per kilogram no more than a week ago.

Onions prices in Chittagong have also been reported to be going up.

Traders there also blamed the price hike on import from India, due to crop loss in heavy rains in the neighbouring country.

The cultivation of early varieties of onion Bangladesh was also affected by downpour at a time when old stocks were depleted.

Though the domestic production of onions have increased in recent years, prices of the vegetable in the local markets largely depend on the prices in India, as Bangladesh still does not produce enough to meet its annual requirement.

According to data provided by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, Between July and August, two lakh tonnes of onion have been imported while the total import in fiscal 2016-17 was 15.01 lakh tonnes.

Experts have, however, opined for stronger government regulation of the retail market to curb the intolerable price hike.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq