No effective step to repatriate Rohingyas: Khaleda

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia holds a rohingya child while distributing relief materials among Rohingya refugees at Moynarghona in Ukhia of Cox’s Bazar on Monday — New Age photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Monday alleged that there is no effective step taken by the government so far to repatriate Rohingyas who came to Bangladesh fleeing ongoing ethnic cleansing in Myanmar, to their homeland.

The BNP chief urged the government and the international organisations to send the Rohingya refugees to their land soon with dignity and safety through discussion and diplomatic efforts.

Khaleda also called on the Myanmar government, as part of responsibility, to take back their citizens from Bangladesh.

The former prime minister came up with the speeches at Moynarghona under Ukhia in Cox’s Bazar after she distributed relief materials to Rohingyas there.

Khaleda reached Ukhia around 1:00pm from Cox’s Bazar circuit house where she stayed overnight.

Earlier, Khaleda started the journey towards Ukhia from her residence at Gulshan in the capital on Saturday morning.

On her way back to Dhaka, she is scheduled to stay overnight at Chittagong circuit house Monday before starting for Dhaka on Tuesday.

Source: New Age