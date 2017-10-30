Naval base bomb attack suspect held

On Dec 18, 2015, two blasts at the mosque in the Issa Khan Base in Chittagong City after Friday prayers injured 24 people.

Local RAB 6 Company Commander Major Monir Ahmed said that Rahman was arrested from the local bus terminal while attempting to travel to the northern part of the country.

Bablur, who hails from the southern district of Satkhira, was a staff at the cafeteria of the navy’s Shahid Moazzam Base in Rangamati’s Kaptai, Ahmed told a media briefing on Monday.

“Bablur is an operative of the JMB Sarwar-Tamim faction. He said during interrogation that the initial target was BNS Shaheed Moazzam Base’s mosque, but it was later changed to the mosque at the Issa Khan Base,” said the senior RAB officer.

Source: bdnews24