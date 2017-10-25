Myanmar working on Rohingya repatriation: Suu Kyi

Amid worldwide criticism and backlash, State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi today said her government started working to repatriate those who have entered Bangladesh to flee violence in the country.

“Myanmar government has also started working on implementing the recommendations of the Kofi Annan commission,” Suu Kyi said at a meeting with Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The meeting was held at her office in Napidaw of Myanmar at 10:00am (Myanmar local time), Public Relations Officer of the home ministry Sharif Mahmud Apu told The Daily Star.

Minister Asaduzzaman also invited Aung San Suu Kyi to visit Bangladesh. To which she replied that she will visit Bangladesh “at a convenient time for both countries.”

In the meeting, the minister presented Bangladesh’s zero tolerance stance on terrorism and added that “if those who entered Bangladesh are not quickly repatriated, they may get involved in terrorism activities and then the situation will not be in favour of Bangladesh or Myanmar.”

The minister also apprised Suu Kyi of the Yaba smuggling from Myanmar and its frightening impact on Bangladesh. Suu Kyi reassured Asaduzzaman saying that her country will take measures to stop Yaba smuggling.

Source: The Daily Star