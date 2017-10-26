Mouchak-Moghbazar flyover opens to traffic

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today formally opened the 8.7km Mouchak-Moghbazar flyover to public with the 4km Malibagh-Razarbagh-Shantinagar section ready for traffic.

She inaugurated the flyover through video conferencing from her official Gono Bhaban residence at 12:35 pm.

Earlier, the flyover construction had drawn constant public wrath for tattered roads and traffic mismanagement underneath and was marred with accidents and onsite causalities time and again.

The premier in March last year inaugurated the first phase of two-kilometre four-lane carriageway section of the flyover stretching from Shaheed Captain Mansur Ali Sarani near Holy Family Hospital to Saat Rasta intersection (Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Sarani).

The project was originally scheduled to start in 2011 and completed by December 2015, but it started in 2013.

In January 2015, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council approved a revision of the project with an extension of 18 months till June 2017 and an increase in the cost by Tk 446.2 crore.

The scheme is financed jointly by the Saudi Development Fund, OPEC Fund for International Development and the Government of Bangladesh.