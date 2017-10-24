MK Anwar no more

BNP leader MK Anwar has passed away at the age of 85.

The veteran politician breathed his last at 1:20am at his Elephant Road residence in the capital on Tuesday.

The news of his death was confirmed by BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

A BNP standing committee member and former minister, MK Anwar, had long been suffering from diabetics, heart disease and various other old age complications.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter to mourn his death.

Meanwhile, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep condolence at the death of MK Anwar.

According to party sources, the first namaj-e-janaza of the BNP leader will be held at Kataban Mosque at 10:00am while the second will be at 12 noon at BNP’s Nayapaltan headquarters and the third at 1:30pm at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

As of 9:45am, Mirza Fakhrul and other BNP leaders were visiting MK Anwar’s residence to console his family.

MK Anwar, a bureaucrat-turned politician, retired from the government service in 1990 after discharging the duty of the Cabinet Secretary.

In 1991, Anwar joined BNP and was elected MP from Comilla’s Homna constituency for several times.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq