Graft trial against Khaleda to continue: SC



The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday cleared way for the continuation of Zia Orphanage Trust corruption trial against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

A four-member bench led by acting Chief Justice Abdul Wahhab Miah passed ‘no order’ on a petition filed by Khaleda Zia seeking order to allow her lawyer for further cross examination of nine prosecution witnesses.

A J Mohammad Ali stood for Khaleda Zia while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

However, Khaleda Zia can file a leave to appeal petition before the SC against an order of the High Court delivered on October 22.

Earlier on Thursday, the SC set October 30 to deliver its order on the petition.

On October 22, the HC disposed with observation the petition filed by Khaleda Zia seeking its directive for recording deposition of nine witnesses of state.

Besides, the HC rejected an appeal filed for re-examining two witnesses of the case.

Later, on October 24, Khaleda filed petition with the Supreme Court against the HC order.

After a hearing, Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain sent the petition to the full bench of the SC for its hearing.

On August 8, 2011, the ACC filed the Zia Orphanage Trust case with Tejgaon police, accusing four people, of raising funds for the trust from unknown sources through power abuse.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq