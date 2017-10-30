Former BNP lawmaker Wahab jailed for eight yrs in graft case

Former Bangladesh Nationalist Party lawmaker MA Wahab waves his hand from a prison van, after a special court sentenced him to eight years’ imprisonment in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission for concealing information in wealth report and amassing illegal wealth on Monday in Jessore. — New Age photo

A special court in Jessore on Monday handed down eight year’s imprisonment to former Bangladesh Nationalist Party lawmaker Md Abdul Wahab in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission for concealing information in wealth report and amassing illegal wealth.

The judge, Nitai Chandra Saha, delivered the verdict in presence of Abdul Wahab, who had been elected two times from Jhenaidah-1 constituency.

BNP central committee member, Wahab is now the president of Sailkupa upazila unit of the party.

Meanwhile, Sailkupa upazila BNP announced a half-day general strike from 6:00am to 12 noon on Tuesday protesting the verdict what they said in a false case.

The court, however, also fined him Tk 45,000 and ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate his wealth worth Tk 93 lakh.

ACC public prosecutor Sirajul Islam said Abdul Wahab was sentenced to three-year imprisonment and fined Tk 15,000 under Section 26(2), in default, he has to serve three months’ more imprisonment.

Besides, Wahab was awarded five years’ jail-term and fined Tk 30,000 under Section 27(1), and he has to serve six-month behind bars in case of failure to pay the amount, added Sirajul Islam.

26 witnesses out 30 were testified during the trial.

According to the case statement, the Anti-Corruption Commission on November 24, 2008, filed the case against the BNP leader with Jhenaidah Sadar police station.

The commission submitted the charge sheet against him on November 4, 2009.

Source: New Age