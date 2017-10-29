Emergency services suspended at DMCH

Emergency medical services at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) have been suspended after aggrieved attendants beat up doctors at the hospital following the death of their patient.

Alleging wrong treatment as the cause of the patient’s death, the relatives also took part in vandalism at the hospital.

Several dozens of patients who went to the emergency unit of the hospital are seen waiting as the emergency services remain shut when this report was filed at 2:33pm.

At least six people including doctors were hurt in the incident, our staff correspondent reports quoting police from the spot.

The patient, Nawshed Ahmed, 52, died at the coronary care unit (CCU) around 1:00pm, Azmeri Ahmed, wife of the deceased, told the correspondent bringing allegation that her husband died of wrong treatment.

Nawshed Ahmed was admitted to the hospital yesterday with chest pain, she said.

Meanwhile, police detained two people — Reaz, 40, and Maksud, 35, both residents of Lalbagh area — for allegedly conducting vandalism at the CCU, Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, told the correspondent.

Source: The Daily Star