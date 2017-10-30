Buet students block roads, demand secure campus

Protesting the alleged attack on them by students of Dhaka University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) students today blocked a road demanding for a secure campus.

Thousands of students of Buet, the top institution for engineering studies in country, blocked the road from Palashi intersection to Penang restaurant around 12noon also demanding punishment to the perpetrators.

Later, they moved to the administrative building of their institution.

On Friday night (October 27, 2017), five Buet students were injured allegedly during a clash with a group of DU students at Palashi intersection.

Earlier in the afternoon on the same day, a Buet student was beaten allegedly by some DU students of Zahurul Haque Hall.

Later, an altercation broke out between the students of the two universities near the Palashi intersection over the issue.

“The attack on Buet students by Dhaka University fellows was presented wrongly and in a motivated way in the media. We demand the authorities of Buet to arrange a press conference to present the right news,” the students of Buet demanded in a note supplied to the journalists at the protest rally on campus today.

Along with this, they demanded that copies of all of the CCTV camera footage of October 26 and 27 to be given to the protesting students immediately.

Source: The Daily Star