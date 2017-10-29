Attempt to kill Hasina: 11 sentenced to 20-yr jail

Police escort four convicts (in picture) out of 11 to jail after a Dhaka court sentenced each of them to 20-year imprisonment for their attempt to kill Awami League president Sheikh Hasina in 1989. — Ali Hossain Mintu

A Dhaka court on Sunday handed down 20 years’ imprisonment to 11 people in a case filed for attempting to murder Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, incumbent prime minister of the country, in 1989.

The judge of the fourth additional metropolitan sessions judge’s court, Md Zahidul Kabir, announced the verdict and fined each of the convicts Tk 20,000, in default, they have to serve six months’ imprisonment more.

The court, however, acquitted one of the accused of the charge.

According to case statement, a group of Freedom Party activists carried out attack on the residence of Sheikh Hasina located on Dhanmondi 32 Road in the capital on August 10, 1989.

They opened fire and hurled grenade in a bid to kill the AL president who was staying at the residence at the moment, it said.

Source: New Age