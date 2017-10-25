Army arrests 7 detectives over kidnapping businessman

Bangladesh Army members arrested seven detectives for allegedly kidnapping a businessman as well as recovered Tk 17 lakh ransom money in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar early Wednesday.

The seven detectives of the Detective Branch (DB) of police were detained from a vehicle at an army check post in Marine Drive area, Major Nazim Ahmed, who led the army team to the arrest, informed.

Major Nazim is in charge of a relief center at Sabrang in Teknaf.

A sub-inspector by the name of Moniruzzaman escaped the scene during the search at the check post, the army official said.

The money was kept in the vehicle, he added.

Allegedlly, the DB men abducted Abdul Gafur, who sells blankets, from Teknaf on Tuesday morning. After collecting the ransom, the kidnappers set him free in Marine Drive area early today, Major Nazim said.

Initially the kidnappers demanded Tk 50 lakh from Gafur’s family for his release, he said.

When the army team was informed by the family members they conducted the search and arrested the alleged kidnappers along with the money, the army official informed.

The arrested detectives were taken to the temporary army camp at Sabrang, he added.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq