SC won’t fall in trap of criticisms: CJ

The Supreme Court will not fall into trap of criticisms, Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha said today in the backdrop of criticisms over the 16th amendment verdict.

Constructive criticisms can be made, otherwise the judiciary will be harmed, the chief justice said while presiding over the apex court bench.

He also requested all not to criticise the Supreme Court judgement.

Criticisms from the lawmakers and cabinet members have been following around the apex court since it scrapped the 16th amendment to the constitution.

Besides ripping the parliament’s power to impeach judges, it passed some sharp observations against the Awami League government and the manner it is running the country.

In follow-up of the criticisms, Law Commission Chairman ABM Khairul Haque yesterday strongly criticised the verdict, terming it misconceived, irrelevant and immature.

Some pro-BNP lawyers today placed some newspaper reports, containing his criticisms, before Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha this morning – prompting the chief justice to make the request.

Supreme Court Bar Association President Advocate Zainul Abedin and its Secretary AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and some other lawyers placed the reports before the chief justice, saying that Justice Khairul’s comments are highly contemptuous.

Source: The Daily Star