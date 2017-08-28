Khaleda for sheltering fleeing Rohingyas in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Monday urged on duty administration and law enforcement agencies to give shelter to fleeing Rohingya people in Bangladesh.

In a statement, Khaleda, who is now staying in London, also urged the authorities concerned to provide overall security to Myanmar Rohingya men, women and children who fled in fear of life for past few days following violence in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

The BNP chairperson said the situation turned into a worst shape due to ‘inattentive ‘ ‘Bangladesh government’s ‘weak diplomatic efforts’ to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

‘I urge to take initiative to send back Rohingyas took shelter in Bangladesh after ensuring safety of their life and property,’ Khaleda said in the statement signed by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

She expressed concern and condemned over the killing and injury of many people as Myanmar security force opened fire on Rohingya people in the violence-ridden Rakhine state.

Khaleda, former prime minister, said Myanmar government should have to put an end urgently the Rohingya crisis being with cautious and responsible.

Any crisis became more deepen by applying strength, she observed.

Source: New Age