Routes may be cancelled if buses ply wrong way: DU

Dhaka University authorities have decided to cancel a route if buses operated by the university are seen running on the wrong side of the road.

In an internal meeting on Tuesday, the authorities took the decision after their continuous efforts to stop this from occurring, said DU Proctor Prof AM Amzad Ali.

The latest decision came following recent media reports showing that the double-deckers of DU are frequent violators of traffic rules.

Earlier at various meetings, the university’s transport section strictly instructed the bus drivers to follow traffic rules and not to pay any heed to the students’ illegal demand, the proctor added.

“The drivers did not carry out our instructions in this regard,” Professor Amzad told reporters.

Bus service on a route will be cancelled if the authorities receive any complaint of traffic rules violation from the police’s traffic control department and any teacher or student, added the proctor. He mentioned that the vehicle’s number plates will be identified from videos or photographs and action will be taken.

On the other hand, students said that instead of closing a route, the authorities should punish the students that are forcing the drivers to take the wrong way.

On a regular basis, around 80 buses including double-deckers ply 21 routes to pick and drop students, according to the data from the university’s transport section.

Around 20 mini and microbuses are used to carry teachers and 15 vehicles to carry officials on six routes.

The buses often take the wrong way to avoid traffic jam violating the traffic rule.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq