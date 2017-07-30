Girl abducted, raped and tortured by Sramik League leader

Sramik League convenor of Bogra district town, Tufan Sarker has abducted a female student from her home, raped her and then urged his party cadres and a woman councilor to make sure the incident was buried.

The hired cadres, in an attempt to hush the victims, picked the student and her mother, tortured them for four hours and then shaved their heads, a leading daily reports.

Superintendent Md Asaduzzaman of Bogra police told reporters that the torture on the two women were worse than the medieval age and it was a total violation of human rights.

“No one will be spared for the crime, even if they are influential people,” the police official said.

Police said the mother filed a rape and torture case against 10 people, including Tufan, his wife Asha Sarkar, and Asha’s elder sister and Bogra municipality woman councillor Marzia Akter.

Till now, police have arrested Tufan, his associates Ali Azam of Chaksutrapur Khaipatti of the town, Atiqur Rahman of Khander, and Rupom of Kalitala.

Police informed that the female councilor and her sister are on the run.

The victim has passed the SSC exams this year. She and her mother are currently admitted in the Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

While briefing reporters on Saturday, Bogra district police Additional SP Sanatan Chakrabarty said Tufan had admitted in primary interrogation of raping the girl.

“He allured the victim with a promise to get her into a college,” the SP added.

Arrestee Atiqur Rahman also admitted the rape and issued a statement before a court, the ASP said.

The victim and police said her father is a small trader. Her mother was a garment worker in Dhaka but had returned to Bogra quitting her job a few days ago.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq