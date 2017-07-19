Chief shipping engineer held for bribery

A team led by ACC Director Nasim Anwar caught him in a raid.

“We arrested him while he was taking Tk 500,000 as bribes from a man. He was taking bribes for approving the design of a ship,” Nasim told bdnews24.com.

Fakhrul was later taken to the Motijheel Police Station. A graft case against him was under way, he added.

Later, ACC Deputy Director Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told bdnews24.com that the shipping engineer was taking the bribe from an employee of Bengal Marine and Engineering Services.

He said the firm applied to the shipping department for clearance of design of 22 ships between 2012 and 2017.

Fakhrul demanded from Tk 500,000 to Tk 1.6 million for each of the designs, according to ACC spokesperson Pranab. Fakhrul’s demands varied depending on the size of the ships, he said.

Bengal Marine filed the application for the clearance of MV Nawfel Lihan in April last year. Fakhrul demanded Tk 500,000 from the firm’s official ANM Badrul Alam in bribe for the clearance, Pranab said.

“An 11-member team laid a trap at the BIWTA building on Tuesday after Badrul informed the commission.

“Fakhrul was caught red-handed at his office while taking the money from Badrul,” the ACC official said.

ACC Assistant Director Mohammad Abdul Wadud has started a case against Fakhrul at Motijheel Police Station.

