Bangladeshis among top 3 Malaysian home scheme users

Applications of 3,546 Bangladesh nationals have been approved for the scheme, according to the report.

China remains the top participating country, with almost 8,714 approved participants, followed by Japan with 4,225 and Bangladesh 3,546, Nazri said on Thursday while speaking at a workshop.

The top 10 countries also include the UK, Iran, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Pakistan and India.

According to him, the response was spurred by several global indices, which ranked the Southeast Asian county as the sixth best retirement destination in 2017.

The tangible benefits and revenue contributed to the local economy by MM2H participants amount to 12.8 billion Malaysian Ringgits ($2.98 billion) to date, the report said.

The MM2H scheme is an international residency programme, which allows foreigners to live in the country on a long-stay visa of up to 10 years.

Applicants must be below 50 years of age and meet financial and medical requirements.

Successful applicants are allowed to travel to and from the country with few restrictions and can enjoy incentives including benefits on purchasing property and vehicles, tax and education.

Source: bdnews24