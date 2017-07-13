Bangladeshis among top 3 Malaysian home scheme users

Bangladesh nationals are among the top three, who have been accepted for an international residency scheme by Malaysia, according to local media.
The Southeast Asian nation has approved applications of 33,300 people from 126 countries since 2002, when it started the Malaysia My Second Home or MM2H programme, the New Straits Times reports citing Malaysian Tourism and Culture Minister Nazri Aziz.

Applications of 3,546 Bangladesh nationals have been approved for the scheme, according to the report.

China remains the top participating country, with almost 8,714 approved participants, followed by Japan with 4,225 and Bangladesh 3,546, Nazri said on Thursday while speaking at a workshop.

The top 10 countries also include the UK, Iran, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Pakistan and India.

According to him, the response was spurred by several global indices, which ranked the Southeast Asian county as the sixth best retirement destination in 2017.

The tangible benefits and revenue contributed to the local economy by MM2H participants amount to 12.8 billion Malaysian Ringgits ($2.98 billion) to date, the report said.

The MM2H scheme is an international residency programme, which allows foreigners to live in the country on a long-stay visa of up to 10 years.

Applicants must be below 50 years of age and meet financial and medical requirements.

Successful applicants are allowed to travel to and from the country with few restrictions and can enjoy incentives including benefits on purchasing property and vehicles, tax and education.

Source: bdnews24

  1. KHR July 17, 2017 - 1:15 am

    Prophet (sm) migrated from Mecca to Median because of safety reasons.
    Europeans traveled to Asia, Africa & Australia in search of better luck. So, what’s wrong with Bangladeshis migrating to Malayasia or to any other country ?.

    Media do not make much noise over those who created ‘Begum para’ in Toronto, because many of the media mughals & their family are now settled in USA, Canada.

    Govt should encourage anyone who wish to migrate elsewhere. Their success overseas will bring trickle-down benefits to people back home. I see no problem with Malayasia. Add Russia, China, India, Africa to the list, why not ??

