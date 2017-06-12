Weapons, bombs found at Rajshahi militant den

Police have found weapons and explosives in a raid on a suspected militant hideout in Rajshahi.

Three suspects have also been detained from the house in Tanore Upazila’s Dangapara village. Eight others, including women and children, have been taken to the police station.

The raid on the home of Ramzan Ali began late on Sunday night, said Rajshahi Additional Superintendent of Police Sumit Choudhury.

The building is still cordoned off. Police suspect there may still be powerful explosives inside.

The raid was conducted after receiving information from Bogra Detective Police, Choudhury told reporters. The house was surrounded and those inside responded to a call to surrender.

“Three were arrested on suspicion of militancy,” he said. “Nine more, including women and children have been taken to the police station.

Two suicide vests, a pistol with five rounds of ammunition and a magazine have been recovered.”

The three detainees are Ramzan Ali’s sons Ibrahim Hossain (26) and Israfil Hossain (24) and son-in-law Rabiul Islam (25). All three are connected to militant groups, Choudhury said.

Ramzan Ali, his wife Ayesha Begum, daughter Haowa Khatun, Ibrahim’s wife Morzina Khatun, Israfil’s wife Haresa Khatun and Ramzan’s four grandchildren who are between nine years and one month old.

Ramzan Ali is an assistant teacher at the Upazila’s Gaurangpur Government Primary School.

A powerful explosive and bomb-making materials were found at the house, Choudhury said. It is currently cordoned off.

Ramzan and his family have been fasting and holding Eid celebrations according to Saudi Arabia’s schedule for the past ten to twelve years, Pachanda Union Ward – 8 member Monjurul Islam Monju told bdnews24.com.

“This year they also began fasting a day early, in keeping with Saudi Arabia’s schedule. Last year Ramzan Ali and his wife Ayesha went for Hajj.”

The UP member said Ibrahim and Israfil were educated in a madrassa.

“Ibrahim runs a fertiliser and insecticide selling outlet out of his home. Israfil farms.”

“Their brother-in-law Rabiul lives in neigbouring Choikpara village. He is a carpenter. Rabiul has been at his father-in-law’s house for a few months since the birth of his newborn child.”

