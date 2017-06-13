Trawler capsizes in Buriganga river with 100 passengers

A trawler capsized in Buriganga river with at least 100 passengers early Tuesday.

A joint rescue team of police, fire service and navy is conducting search in the river.

Thge polcie said the trawler sank off the river when it was going to Keraniganj from Waiseghat area.

South Keraniganj police sub-inspector (SI) Shakhawat Hossain told Prothom Alo this morning that the trawler capsized in the river with 100 passenger around 1:00am.

Members of the fire service, navy and naval police are conducting the rescue operation in the river. The trawler has not been rescued as yet, the SI added.

Source: Prothom Alo